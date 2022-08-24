Philippines: Group Accor signs agreement to develop two luxury hotels

The two luxury hotels will be developed in the Clark Freeport Zone.

Group Accor has signed an agreement with Hann Lux Lifestyle Resort to develop two new properties in Clark City.

The Philippines.- Group Accor and Hann Lux Lifestyle Resort have expanded their partnership, signing a new agreement to develop two luxury hotels in Clark City. The partnership will take the total of hotels they manage to six.

Sofitel Clark and Emblems Clark will be located within the Hann Lux integrated resort and will offer access to high-end fashion stores, French-inspired cafes and convention facilities. The Sofitel Clark will have 300 rooms and the Emblems Clark 200. Both will have all-day dining, speciality restaurants, pools, spas, fitness centres and executive lounges.

Garth Simmons, chief executive officer, Accor, Southeast Asia, Japan and South Korea, said: “We are proud to expand our strategic relationship with Hann in this landmark multi-agreement signing.

“This reaffirms the trust and confidence owners place in Accor, our relationship driven-approach towards partners, and the popularity of our brands powered by strong distribution and lifestyle loyalty platforms.

“We are also thrilled and extremely proud to introduce two very special properties to vibrant Clark. Sofitel Clark and Emblems Clark will both bring an iconic sense of luxury to Hann Lux, and we are delighted to be working with our valued partners, Hann Philippines, to bring their unique vision to life.”

Daesik Han, chairman and CEO at Hann Lux, added: “We are excited to expand our partnership further with Accor, a global leader in the hospitality industry. Having Sofitel Clark and Emblems Clark in Hann Lux will surely make it a celebrated destination, attracting tourists not only from all over the Philippines but also from around the world.”

In March, Hann Casino Resort held the soft launch for 270 hotel rooms at the casino complex it opened on December 15 after a long delay due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The US$247m project in Central Luzon’s Clark Freeport Zone, includes approximately 700 slot machines and 180 seats for electronic table games.

Philippines GGR up 144% for Q2

Authorities in The Philippines have reported that gross gaming revenue in the second quarter of the year came in at PHP45.89bn (US$824.2m). That’s a rise of was up 40.1 per cent quarter-on-quarter and 144 per cent year-on-year.

The increase in revenue was attributed to the easing of Covid-19 restrictions as many casinos in the Philippines resumed full operations in March. Manila’s Entertainment City casino resorts generated PHP37.01bn in GGR, accounting for 80.6 per cent of all GGR. The figure was up 37.6 per cent quarter-on-quarter and up 152.3 per cent when compared to last year.

Casinos in the Clark Freeport Zone generated PHP4.75bn GGR, up from PHP3.01bn in the first quarter. PAGCOR-operated casinos reported aggregate revenue (excluding in-house bingo- was PHP3.79bn, up 45.4 per cent quarter-on-quarter.

A total of PHP1.32bn was generated from table games at PAGCOR-run casinos, up 63.6 per cent from the previous quarter. The amount generated from slots at the same casinos rose by 28.6 per cent, to nearly PHP2.12bn.