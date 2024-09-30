Philippines’ BI says 3,000 foreign offshore gaming workers have left country

Authorities have downgraded 5,955 visas.

The Philippines.- The Bureau of Immigration (BI) reported on Saturday (September 28) that nearly 3,000 foreign workers employed by offshore gaming operators with downgraded visas have departed from the country.

During a meeting of the recently formed POGO Closure Task Force, BI officer-in-charge commissioner Joel Anthony Viado also reported that as of September 24, they have downgraded 5,955 visas. Of the total, approximately 55 per cent have already left the Philippines.

Viado also said that, during the meeting, task force members agreed to conduct service days for offshore gaming companies, where they will implement their downgraded visa status and issue exit clearances. He also added that DOLE representatives would join them during service days to collect surrendered alien employment permits for offshore gaming workers.

The DOJ previously set a deadline of October 15 for all foreign offshore gaming workers to voluntarily downgrade. From October 16, the visas of foreign offshore gaming workers will be changed to tourist visas. They will be required to leave the Philippines within 60 days or face involuntary repatriation. If they do not leave before December 31, the BI will commence deportation proceedings. According to Viado, however, the more challenging period will come next year, when those who refused to leave will be arrested, deported and blacklisted from the Philippines.

Over 40K Filipinos to be affected by closure of offshore gaming operators

Patrick Patriwirawan Jr., a director of the DOLE, said that, according to data provided by the PAGCOR, 40,962 Filipino workers will be affected by the closure of offshore gaming operators by the end of the year. There are 79,335, workers including foreign nationals, but Patriwirawan said the priority is Filipino workers.

The majority of the profiled workers work for internet gaming licensees (IGLs), previously known as Philippine offshore gaming operators (POGOs), in the National Capital Region, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, and Central Visayas, earning salaries between PHP16,000 (US$285.76) and PHP22,000 (US$392.92).

The DOLE has announced that it will hold a job fair for workers who have been displaced from IGLs at the Ayala Malls Manila Bay on October 10. Some 70 employers are expected to take part. The DOLE is also giving financial support of up to PHP30,000 (US$535.80) to help impacted employees establish a small business.