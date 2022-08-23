Philippines: 61 arrests for illegal gambling

The arrests were made in a series of actions in Central Luzon.

The Philippines.- Police in Central Luzon have carried out a series of operations, resulting in the arrest of 61 people suspected of involvement in illegal gambling. Police in Aurora arrested six people while they were playing a card game and four people were arrested in Angeles City for playing poker. Police seized money and gambling paraphernalia.

In Bucalan, eight people were arrested for playing card games and for illegal cockfighting. According to the Manila Bulletin, police seized a deck of cards, two fighting cocks and stakes of P1,540.

Meanwhile, Pampanga police arrested 27 people in connection with illegal cockfighting. They found 12 live cocks, 4 dead cocks, 19 hooks and a stake of P33,730. Eleven people were arrested in Tarlac for illegal card games. Three decks of playing cards and a stake of P1,150 were confiscated.

Finally, Two poker players were arrested in Zambales. Police seized one set of playing cards and bet money amounting to P537.

A week ago, officers in Central Luzon made 12 arrests for alleged illegal poker gaming during a raid in Barangay Saguin. Meanwhile, five people were arrested by Angeles City Police for allegedly playing illegal card games in Barangay Malabanias.

Earlier this month, police arrested 23 people in a series of raids to crack down on illegal gambling in Central Luzon. In Bulacan province, five people were arrested after police found them allegedly playing “Pusoy”. Another 10 people were arrested while allegedly playing poker and card games in Concepcion, San Miguel and Banban in Taras province.