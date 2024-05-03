Philippines: 10 arrested over alleged gambling and scam operations

The Chinese nationals were arrested in Parañaque City.

The Philippines.- Ten people have been arrested in a raid against alleged illegal gaming operations and online scams in Parañaque City. The Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) reported that on May 2, the CIDG-NCR and PAGCOR arrested seven male and three female Chinese nationals at a house in Multinational Village, Parañaque.

The suspects were arrested on suspicion of violating the Anti Trafficking in Persons Act (RA 9208), Alien Registration Act (RA 562), and Cybercrime Prevention Act (RA 10175).

PAGCOR chairman and CEO Alejandro H. Tengco said: “As the country’s gaming regulator, it is our duty to protect the public – especially the youth — from these illegal online gambling sites.”

PAGCOR senior vice president Raul Villanueva said those arrested had been part of a group that managed to escape during a raid in Bamban, Tarlac, in March.

