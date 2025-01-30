Philippine senators approve citizenship application allegedly linked to offshore gaming

Senator Sherwin Gatchalian said Li Duan Wang had complied with all legal requirements.

The Philippines.- Philippine senators have granted Filipino citizenship to the Chinese entrepreneur Li Duan Wang, also known as Mark Ong, despite allegations that Wang was liked to an offshore gaming operator hub in Porac, Pampanga. Nineteen senators, including senator Sherwin Gatchalian, voted in favour of approving the application. Rita Hontiveros was the only senator who voted against.

In justifying his decision, Gatchalian said: “What’s important here is that there were no derogatory reports, no negative reports about him. Second, he completed all the necessary legal requirements.”

He added: “They went beyond the minimum requirements. They asked for requirements from the National Intelligence Coordinating Agency, the National Security Council. They also requested information from the Interpol (International Criminal Police Organisation). So, this is beyond the requirements because of the presence of these aspects.”

Senator Joseph Victor Ejercito, said: “Before I signed, I checked with (Presidential Anti-Organised Crime Commission) chief Gilbert Cruz, who said that Mark Ong (Wang’s Filipino name) is a long-time junket operator for casinos, not an offshore gaming operator. That is the information they have.”

Ejercito added: “If he was here for just a few years, then he might really be part of an offshore gaming operator that entered during its peak. But he has been residing in Manila for several years. Mark Ong is also a long-time member of the Association of Fire Volunteer Chiefs of the Philippines, he is an active fire brigade volunteer according to [my] research.”

See also: Office vacancies in Metro Manila rise after offshore gaming ban