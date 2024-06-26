Philippines: more charges expected against suspended Bamban mayor

The PAOCC has filed a complaint against Alice Guo for alleged human trafficking.

The Philippines.- The Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC) has announced that additional charges are being prepared against Alice Guo, the suspended mayor of Bamban, Tarlac, who is being investigated due to alleged links to the operation of an illegal offshore gaming operator in her hometown and discrepancies in her identity records.

The PAOCC, alongside the Philippine National Police-Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (PNP-CIDG), has already filed a complaint against Guo and others for alleged human trafficking. PAOCC spokesperson Winston John Casio has said there may also be charges related to a compound in Porac, Pampanga. He said they will be filed with the Department of Justice (DOJ) once all documentary requirements are complete.

Guo was placed under a six-month preventive suspension without pay on May 31 following administrative complaints from the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG).

See also: Bamban mayor expelled from NPC party