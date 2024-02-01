Philippine House investigates closure of 2,000 lotto outlets

It’s been suggested that the PCSO’s closures are part of a transition to e-lotto.

The Philippines.- The Philippine House of Representatives is investigating the closure of approximately 2,000 lotto outlets by the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO), following claims that the shutdown is part of a transition to e-lotto.

Clariz Imperial, a representative of the Philippine Online Lottery Agents Association, expressed concern over the sudden closure, highlighting instances where outlets operating for only three months had their contracts terminated and would now face financial hardship. Imperial called for due process in the decision-making.

Albay representative Joey Salceda questioned the PCSO on whether the closures were part of a strategy to make way for e-lotto. PCSO assistant general manager Remeliza Gabuyo refuted this, saying the closures were linked to the organisation’s shift to the Philippine Lottery System.

PCSO lawyer Kat Contacto said the termination of contracts for 2,000 lotto agents was due to underperformance, denying any connection to ticket cancellation issues or the implementation of e-lotto.

Last week, senator Imee Marcos had called for the temporary suspension of lotto games due to perceived improbabilities in the frequency of winners. Questions were raised after the publication of a digitally edited photo showing an official handing a cheque to the sole winner of the PHP43.8m (US$783,000) Lotto 6/42 jackpot of December 28 2023. The move raised suspicions among players. The PCSO admitted that the image had been altered but said the aim had been to protect the identity of the lottery winner.