Philippine government urged to reveal plans to relocate offshore gaming workers

The Philippines.- Senator Robin C. Padilla has called on the government to clarify how it will assist Filipino workers employed at offshore gambling operators following a ban on the industry. Padilla has also introduced Senate Resolution 1091 directing the Senate Committee on Public Information and Mass Media to conduct an investigation into the impact of the ban.

Padilla, who chairs the Senate Committee on Public Information and Mass Media, said: “Considering the thousands of Filipino workers who will be adversely affected by the impending closure of offshore gaming operations in the country, the public has the right to be informed of the planned actions and the programs to be implemented by the government to address this issue.”

Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) chairman and CEO Alejandro Tengco has said the closure of offshore gaming operators would affect approximately 31,000 direct employees and over 9,000 workers in special business process outsourcing.

Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez has directed the House to develop and approve Senate Bill No. 2752 which seeks to permanently revoke offshore gaming licences, giving operators 30 days from implementation to halt their operations.

The proposal outlines a Workers’ Transition Program for affected Filipino workers to be executed by the Department of Labor and Employment in coordination with the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority and other relevant agencies.