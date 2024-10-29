PCSO marks 90th anniversary with US$1.55m minimum lotto jackpot prize

The Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) has increased the minimum jackpot prize for all its lotto games.

The Philippines.- The Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) has today (October 29) announced that it has increased the minimum prize of all lotto games to PHP90m (US$1.55m) to mark its 90th-anniversary. The Anniversa-Regalo initiative includes Lotto 6/42, SuperLotto 6/49 as well as UltraLotto 6/58 from today. This will expand to MegaLotto 6/45 and GrandLotto 6/55 on Wednesday.

The initiative aims to boost interest among players and celebrates PCSO’s role in public welfare funding. If a jackpot surpasses PHP90m on the draw dates designated, the amount will stay unchanged. However, if jackpots are lower than the PHP90m mark, PCSO will allocate funds from its prize fund to meet the minimum. Once the special jackpots are won, the price amounts will revert to normal.

PCSO general manager Melquiades Robles said: “We are thrilled to celebrate our 90th anniversary and express our gratitude to the players who have supported us through the years. This special promotion embodies our commitment to providing not just entertainment but also hope and assistance to our communities.”

The PCSO is a government-owned and controlled corporation of the Philippines under the direct supervision of the Office of the President of the Philippines. It was created in March 1935 by then-president Manuel L. Quezon who approved Act No. 301 to replace the then National Charity Sweepstakes.

Through its sweepstakes and lottery operations, the PCSO generates funding for various health, medical, and social welfare programmes. The organisation’s main products include sweepstakes and other lottery-based games, available in physical and online formats. Pacific Online Systems Corporation (POSC) currently operates digital applications and e-lotto versions of these lottery games, making them accessible to a broader audience.

Yesterday, POSC shared its financial results for the first nine months of the year. It reported net revenue of PHP3.8m (US$64,250), down 17 per cent from PHP228.2m (US$3.89m) posted a year ago.