Paradise Co revenue up 296.5% year-on-year in July

South Korea.- Paradise Co has shared its financial results for July. Revenue reached KRW27.36bn (US$20.9m), up 296.5 per cent year-on-year and 110 per cent month-on-month. June’s revenue had been down 21.8 per cent month-on-month and 16.5 per cent year-on-year at KRW13.3bn (US$10.3m)

Table game sales were KRW24.90bn, up 138.4 per cent month-on-month and 399.6 per cent when compared to last year. Machine-game sales were down 4.8 per cent month-on-month but up 28.2 per cent year-on-year at KRW2.46bn.

The table drop rose 74.2 per cent month-on-month to KRW235.49bn. On year-on-year terms, the figure was up 63.9 per cent. The aggregate table drop for the year to July 31 was down 4.2 per cent year-on-year at KRW975.23bn.

In the first seven months of 2022, the group’s casino revenue rose 7.4 per cent year-on-year to KRW128.35bn. For the first half of the year, the casino operator posted revenue of KRW101.23bn (US$77.91m), a decline of 10.1 per cent when compared to last year.

A report by Seoul Shinhan Investment Corp in May stated that Paradise Co could benefit from the return of regular Japanese flights in the coming months due to the arrival of Japanese tourists.