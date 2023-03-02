Paradise Co posts revenue of US$34m in February

Casino revenue was down 7.2 per cent when compared to the previous month.

South Korea.- Paradise Co has posted casino revenue of KRW44.67bn (US$34.0m) for February 2023, down 7.2 per cent when compared to January (KRW48.65bn). The figure was, however, up 162.7 per cent when compared to last year.

Table game revenue accounted for nearly KRW42.32bn, down 5.1 per cent month-on-month, but up 176.4 per cent from the prior-year period. Machine game revenue was nearly KRW2.36bn, down 33.2 per cent month-on-month and up 38.7 per cent year-on-year. The table drop was down 23.9 per cent when compared to January at KRW362.47bn and up 244 per cent from February 2022.

For 2022, Paradise Co saw a 40.5 per cent increase in revenue at KRW350.68bn (US$274.5m). In December, the company saw a 60.7 per cent year-on-year rise in revenue to KRW47.9bn (US$37.5m) – a 21.6 per cent increase from the previous month.