Paradise Co posts casino revenue of US$59.9m for August

Casino revenue was up 4.1 per cent in year-on-year terms.

South Korea.- Paradise Co has reported casino revenue of KRW80.18bn (US$59.9m) for August. That’s an increase of 30.2 per cent month-on-month and 4.1 per cent year-on-year.

Table-game sales were KRW75.46bn (US$56.38m), up 32.1 per cent compared to the previous month and up 4 per cent in year-on-year terms. Machine game sales were KRW4.72bn (US$3.52m), up 5.7 per cent month-on-month and up 6.3 per cent year-on-year. The table drop was KRW667.47bn (US$498m), up 23.1 per cent when compared to the previous month and up 16.9 per cent in year-on-year terms.

Paradise Co operates four casino venues: Walkerhill in Seoul, Jeju Grand on Jeju Island, Busan Casino in the southern port city of Busan, and Paradise City, near the primary international airport serving Seoul. For the first eight months of the year, casino revenue was KRW561.08bn (US$419m), a 14.3 per cent increase in year-on-year terms.