PAGCOR’s Alejandro Tengco confirmed to headline SiGMA Asia summit

Regulatory and industry leaders come together to shape the future of gaming in South East Asia.

Press release.- SiGMA Group is pleased to announce that PAGCOR chairman and CEO Alejandro H. Tengco will be delivering the opening keynote address at the upcoming SiGMA Asia conference in Manila taking place from the 19th to the 22nd of July.

Tengco, who only recently took over the reins of the Philippines’ gaming regulatory body from chairwoman Andrea Domingo, will join a prestigious lineup of experts and thought leaders in gaming and the emerging tech industry. SiGMA Asia’s conference will provide an opportunity for professionals in their respective fields to come together, share ideas, learn about the latest trends and innovations, and network with one another.

Neil Shih, SiGMA Managing Director for the Asian Region commented on this saying “We are thrilled to have chairman Tengco join us as the opening keynote speaker for SiGMA Asia. His participation is a testament to our commitment to providing top-tier events in the gaming industry. With his extensive experience and knowledge in the industry, we are confident that chairman Tengco’s insights will contribute significantly to the success of the conference. We look forward to delivering what’s in store for our delegates for SiGMA Asia and to making this a truly memorable experience for everyone involved.”

Apart from being a clear stamp of approval from PAGCOR, Alejandro H. Tengco’s involvement in SiGMA Group’s conference is a testament to his dedication to the growth and success of the gaming industry in the region. This is a significant development for SiGMA and marks a major milestone in the Group’s efforts to establish itself as a leading provider of top-tier events in the region.

With chairman Tengco’s participation, SiGMA Asia is poised to deliver even more value to attendees. His keynote address aims to spark important discussions about the future of the gaming industry in South East Asia. Tengco’s considerable knowledge, experience, and hard work in the industry will provide invaluable insights into the challenges and opportunities that are facing the gaming industry in the region.

SiGMA Asia’s registration is booming and with a packed floor plan, this summit has quickly become one of the premier events for the gaming industry in the region. With a number of key speakers already on board, interest is fast growing.