PAGCOR unveils new socio-civic centre in Agoncillo

PAGCOR’s chairman and CEO Alejandro H. Tengco led the inauguration.

The Philippines.- The Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) has inaugurated a PHP50m Socio-Civic Centre in Barangay Pansipit, Agoncillo. The development of the centre began in March 2022.

PAGCOR chairman and CEO Alejandro H. Tengco presided over the inauguration ceremony for the two-storey centre, which is designed to host social gatherings, educational activities and local government programmes. It will serve as an evacuation centre during natural disasters.

During his speech, Tengco highlighted the decision to rebrand such multi-purpose facilities as Socio-Civic Centres to reflect their broader utility beyond disaster response. So far, PAGCOR has completed 39 centres nationwide, with another 33 under construction.

Tengco said: “We chose to call these buildings Socio-Civic Centres because they should not only be used during emergencies but also for hosting various programs and activities.”

During the ceremony, PAGCOR also donated two desktop computers to the municipal government of Agoncillo. A 4th-class municipality, Agoncillo has previously benefited from PAGCOR’s Corporate Social Responsibility projects. In 2022, PAGCOR provided PHP30m for the construction of PAGCOR Village, a housing project aimed at offering safe, permanent shelter for families displaced by Taal Volcano’s eruptions.

See also: Philippine lawmaker proposes new regulator to replace PAGCOR