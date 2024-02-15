PAGCOR to appeal against discontinuation of benefits

The regulator and casino operator will make an appeal to the Governance Commission for GOCCs.

The Philippines.- The Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) has announced its intention to file a motion for reconsideration with the Governance Commission for GOCCs (GCG) regarding the discontinuation of employee benefits under its new salary scheme.

This decision comes after PAGCOR received approval from the Governance Commission for GOCCs (GCG) to implement its Compensation and Position Classification System (CPCS) on January 31.

In a memorandum addressed to all employees on February 14, PAGCOR chairman and CEO Alejandro H. Tengco stated: “As part of our commitment to promote employee welfare, we will appeal to the GCG for the retention of some employee benefits such as the meal allowance, healthcare program, relocation expense for transferred employees, morale and welfare activities, among others, that help us build and retain a competent workforce.”

“Management recognizes the fact that human resource remains as our greatest asset. As one of the largest revenue earners and contributors to the national coffers, we need to optimize employee engagement to meet and exceed our revenue targets,” he added.

PAGCOR employees will start receiving adjusted salaries today (February 15).

See also: E-gaming contributed US$1.03m to Philippine GGR in 2023, PAGCOR chairman says