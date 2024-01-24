PAGCOR-funded housing projects inaugurated in Balete and Taal

The projects provide permanent homes for 200 families displaced by the 2020 Taal Volcano eruption.

The Philippines.- The Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) has inaugurated housing projects for residents displaced by the eruption of Taal Volcano in two Batangas towns in 2020. The towns are among six Batangas municipalities that each received PHP30m in funding from PAGCOR for the construction of permanent shelters.

The completed housing units in Barangay Iba in Taal and Barangay Solis in Balete will benefit 200 families. These families were forced to seek temporary shelter in distant towns due to volcanic ash.

In 2023, PAGCOR funded several evacuation facilities in different parts of the country. The regulator also allocated money for social and relief work for Filipinos.