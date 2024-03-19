PAGCOR opens two multi-purpose centres in Tarlac

PAGCOR has thus far completed and inaugurated 38 multi-purpose buildings in different parts of the country.

PAGCOR’s chairman and CEO Alejandro H. Tengco led the inaugurations.

The Philippines.- The Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) has inaugurated new Multi-Purpose Evacuation Centres (MPECs) in the towns of San Manuel and Victoria in Tarlac province. A ceremony on Monday (March 18) was attended by PAGCOR chairman and CEO, Alejandro H. Tengco. PAGCOR invested PHP100m in the projects.

During his speech, Tengco emphasised the significance of the centres in addressing vulnerability to natural disasters such as typhoons, floods, and earthquakes. While initially conceived as emergency shelters, they are designed to accommodate various socio-civic activities.

Tengco mentioned future initiatives, including the construction of school buildings, e-learning centres, community wellness facilities, and socio-civic hubs nationwide.

He said: “These upcoming flagship projects are designed to create a lasting impact on the lives of ordinary Filipinos. “These are just some of our nation-building efforts because as you are all aware, PAGCOR is the third largest revenue contributor to the national coffers.”

Board member Harmes Sembrano of the 2nd District of Tarlac also expressed gratitude to PAGCOR for funding the two-story multi-purpose facility in Victoria: “With our limited resources, we cannot afford to fund all programs that will be beneficial to the people of Tarlac. But because of PAGCOR’s help, we have this new multi-purpose facility which will serve not only the locals of Victoria but also those from neighbouring towns.”

PAGCOR has completed and inaugurated 38 MPECs nationwide, while 34 are under construction.

