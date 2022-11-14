PAGCOR opens emergency facility in flood-prone neighbourhood in Alaminos

PAGCOR invested PHP50m in the two-storey emergency facility.

The Philippines.- The Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) has formally inaugurated a Multi-Purpose Evacuation Centre (MPEC) in barangay Pangapisan, Alaminos. The site is for those affected by typhoons and other extreme weather events in the flood-prone coastal town.

The PHP50m two-storey emergency facility has kitchen and storage areas, toilets and shower rooms for men and women, lactation rooms and more.Lingayen mayor Leopoldo Bataoil, who joined key PAGCOR officers as the inauguration, expressed gratitude to the agency.

Bataoil said: “We are grateful to our brothers and sisters in PAGCOR for making this project possible.”

To date, 16 MPECs have already been completed nationwide. Earlier this month, the PAGCOR gave aid to areas affected by tropical storm Paeng. Relief efforts included providing basic provisions such as rice, coffee and canned goods to 6,350 families in Bulacan and San Pedro, Laguna.

The regulator and casino operator distributed 5,350 relief packs in different municipalities of Bulacan on October 31. San Pedro received relief packs on November 1. In October, PAGCOR and casino licensees also distributed 17,500 relief packs worth PHP9m in provinces affected by Super Typhoon Karding.