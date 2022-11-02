PAGCOR delivers aid to areas affected by floods

PAGCOR has reached out to several local government units gravely affected by tropical Storm Paeng.

The Philippines.- The Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) has given aid to areas affected by tropical storm Paeng. PAGCOR’s relief efforts included providing basic provisions such as rice, coffee and canned goods to 6,350 families in Bulacan and San Pedro, Laguna. Priority was given to coastal communities, which were severely affected by the storm.

The regulator and casino operator distributed 5,350 relief packs on October 31 in different municipalities of Bulacan. San Pedro received relief packs on November 1. It is monitoring road conditions with a view to conduct more relief operations.

PAGCOR chairman and CEO Alejandro Tengco said: The heavy rains and severe flooding made our mission to reach out to affected LGUs quite challenging. But since many roads are now passable, we were able to deploy our team and bring aid to gravely affected communities.”

In October, PAGCOR and casino licensees distributed 17,500 relief packs worth PHP9m in the provinces of Aurora, Bataan, Bulacan, Marikina, Nueva Ecija, Pampanga, Quezon City, Quezon Province, Tarlac and Zambales, which were severely affected by Super Typhoon Karding.