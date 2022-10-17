PAGCOR and licensees provide relief for victims of typhoon Karding

PAGCOR and its licenced casinos have provided relief to residents in 14 affected areas.

The Philippines.- The Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR), together with its casino licensees’ charity foundations, has delivered 17,500 relief packs worth PHP9m to 14 areas affected by super typhoon Karding.

Ramon Stephen Villaflor, PAGCOR’s vice president for corporate social responsibility, said the National Gaming Authority alone had distributed 3,000 food and non-food items to Dingalan, Aurora; Marikina; and General Tinio and San Isidro in Nueva Ecija.

The latest donation came from the Widus Foundation (WFI), the charity arm of the Widus Hotel and Casino Clark. The foundation distributed 1,000 packs of food and non-food items to residents in San Antonio, Nueva Ecija on October 12 and 1,500 packs in Aurora Province on October 14.

WFI manager Ronnel Golimlim said the group had been working closely with PAGCOR and local government units (LGUs) to deliver the goods quickly. Meanwhile, the Stotsenberg Leisure Park and Hotel Corporation‘s Stotsenberg Foundation has donated 2,000 food parcels worth PHP500,000 to people in Victoria, Tarra and Kabangan in Zambales.

The Royce Hotel and Casino Foundation distributed 1,500 food parcels worth PHP1.5m each in Quezon City and Pampanga. The Resorts World Heritage Foundation of the Philippines, a non-profit arm of Travelers International Hotel Group, provided 3,000 food parcels worth PHP1.5m in Quezon Province.

In addition, Bridges of Benevolent Initiative Foundation, the charitable arm of Midori Clark Hotel and Casino, donated 4,000 food parcels worth PHP2m. Casino licensees in The Philippines are required to establish foundations to support corporate social responsibility programs in education, infrastructure, health care, and environmental conservation.