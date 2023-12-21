PAGCOR-funded school building unveiled in Tarlac

The building cost nearly Php18m (US$322,600).

The Philippines.- The Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) has funded a two-storey, six-classroom building for school children in Tarlac. The new facility, costing nearly Php18m (US$322,600), is at Nilasin 1st Elementary School, one of the public schools in Pura affected by an earthquake in 1990.

Mayor Freddie Domingo said: “We extend our heartfelt gratitude to PAGCOR for their invaluable support in funding the construction of a new classroom facility in Pura. This generous contribution not only enhances our educational infrastructure but also empowers the future of our students,” the mayor said. “PAGCOR’s commitment to education is truly making a lasting impact on our community. Thank you for investing in the growth and development of Pura.”

Domingo was represented by vice mayor John Paul M. Balmores at the inauguration, which was attended by PAGCOR officials.