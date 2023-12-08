PAGCOR launches Bawat Buhay Mahalaga Serbisyo Caravan

PAGCOR has allocated Php50m for the caravan launch.

The Philippines.- Some 3,000 people took part in the launch of Bawat Buhay Mahalaga Serbisyo Caravan, an initiative from the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR). PAGCOR chairman and CEO Alejandro H. Tengco said the two-day event at the Bulacan Capitol Gymnasium was inspired by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s pledge to bring government services closer to communities.

The state gaming agency partnered with the Bulacan Provincial Government, the Armed Forces of the Philippines Health Service Command, National University College of Dentistry, University of the Philippines (UP) Manila Chancellor’s Office and UP Manila Ugnayan ng Pahinungod for the initial caravan.

“Today, Christmas comes early to the people and the province of Bulacan because we will be giving away gifts that will last beyond Christmas – life-changing gifts because they will serve as a new beginning for our people,” Tengco said during the launch.

PAGCOR allocated Php50m (US$902,540) for the caravan launch. this covers educational grants for 2,000 students, 45 sari-sari store livelihood packages, more than 4,000 bicycle units and Php5m worth of hospital equipment for the Bulacan Medical Center.