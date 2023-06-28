PAGCOR continues relief efforts for Mayon Volcano evacuees

PAGCOR has donated another 2,400 food and non-food packs for evacuees.

The Philippines.- The Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) has delivered additional relief assistance to Albay province, where the number of people impacted by the ongoing unrest of Mayon Volcano has climbed to nearly 20,000. It’s donated another 2,400 relief packs.

The aid follows the recent donation of 6,000 food and non-food packs in collaboration with the Philippine Army. The relief supplies were received by Albay Governor Edcel Greco Lagman, who expressed his gratitude.

Among the beneficiaries of PAGCOR’s relief mission was Crystal dela Cruz, a housewife from Barangay Old Budiao in Daraga town. Her family evacuated their home after their community was included in the seven-kilometre permanent danger zone identified by the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS).

Dela Cruz acknowledged the challenges of living in crowded evacuation centres and the loss of livelihood it entails.

Condi Loveres, the village chief of Barangay Old Budiao, acknowledged the difficulties faced by evacuees residing in temporary shelters but highlighted the positive impact of the ongoing support from various organisations.

In 2018, PAGCOR organised feeding programmes in various evacuation centres in Albay following a phreatic eruption. It has since funded multi-purpose evacuation centres across the country.