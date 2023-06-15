PAGCOR provides relief to Mayon Volcano evacuees

PAGCOR has provided relief to thousands of people who live near the volcano’s danger zones.

The Philippines.- The Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) is providing aid to thousands of people and families who have been forced to evacuate from the danger zones surrounding the Mayon Volcano in Albay, which may erupt.

PAGCOR chairman and CEO Alejandro Tengco handed over 6,000 relief packs comprising essential food and non-food items to Albay 2nd District representative Joey Salceda on June 14 at PAGCOR’s Executive Office in Manila. The packs will be distributed among the affected residents of various towns in Albay declared permanent danger zones by the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS).

Tengco said: “We hope that these care packages that we donated to affected Albayanos will bring relief to their difficult situation. Rest assured that PAGCOR will do what it can to answer the call for help of our affected kababayans.”

In 2018, the state-run gaming firm and regulator organised feeding programmes in various evacuation centres in Albay following a phreatic eruption. It has since unveiled multi-purpose evacuation centres across the country.