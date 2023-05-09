PAGCOR opens second evacuation facility centre in Albay

PAGCOR has unveiled a PHP50m multi-purpose evacuation centre in Ligao.

The Philippines.- The Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) has opened a multi-purpose evacuation centre (MPEC) in the Bicol region. The two-storey structure cost PHP50m and is the seventh PAGCOR-funded MPEC in the region, and the second in the province of Albay.

Located near the Pacific Ocean, the province is vulnerable to a range of natural disasters, including volcanic eruptions, typhoons, and flooding. The new facility was inaugurated on May 5, 2023, and is designed to address the needs of locals during times of emergency.

It includes provisions for sanitation, storage, ventilation and more with a kitchen, toilet and shower rooms for men and women, lactating rooms for nursing mothers, and a badminton court-type area for sports events, training and other purposes.

The city government of Ligao has previously faced difficulties in housing evacuees as most evacuation facilities are schools and classrooms that are not equipped for such purposes.

Ligao mayor Fernando Gonzalez said: “From monsoons, tropical depressions and typhoons that often form in the Pacific Ocean to volcanic eruptions, flooding and earthquakes – Ligao is in an eternal state of alert and experiences various types of calamities.

“Previously, we did have difficulties in housing evacuees as most of our evacuation facilities are schools. Unfortunately, classrooms are not equipped as evacuation centres because they are designed for learning. Hence, those who are temporarily seeking shelter experience so much inconvenience there.”

PAGCOR’s vice president for Corporate Social Responsibility Group, Ramon Stephen Villaflor, said the firm remains committed to nation-building and helping vulnerable communities. He added that the new evacuation facility is a testament to the close coordination between local and national government agencies.

To date, 28 MPECs have been completed and unveiled nationwide, while 50 are still undergoing construction.

