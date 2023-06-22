PAGCOR and PNP deliver aid to Mindoro communities

The relief was delivered to communities affected by an oil spill.

The Philippines.- The Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) and the Philippine National Police (PNP) have delivered relief assistance to communities on the island of Mindoro that suffered the results of an oil spill. The area is also affected by insurgent groups.

Taking part in two community-based humanitarian missions led by the Police Regional Office (PRO) MIMAROPA from June 19 to 20, PAGCOR distributed 1,000 food packs to the towns of Naujan and Bongabong in Oriental Mindoro and sent 500 food packs to the municipality of San Jose in Occidental Mindoro.

The recipients of this relief effort include people and families whose livelihoods have been affected by both the oil spill from the sunken M/T Princess. The disaster has hit communities hard because of their dependence on fishing.

The collaboration between PAGCOR and PRO MIMAROPA stems from the latter’s “Serbisyong Pulis Sa Barangay” programme, which aims to provide public safety and humanitarian services to geographically isolated and disadvantaged areas.

Police colonel Adonis Guzman, chief of the Regional Community Affairs Development Division (RCADD), said: “With this program, we are able to deliver public safety and humanitarian services to several disadvantaged communities that need them badly. We’re very thankful that PAGCOR partnered with us in this noteworthy endeavour.”

This recent initiative follows PAGCOR’s earlier efforts in March when it provided relief assistance in Calapan City and Pola town in Oriental Mindoro. Also this week, the regulator provided aid to thousands of people and families who have been forced to evacuate from the danger zones surrounding the Mayon Volcano in Albay.