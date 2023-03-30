PAGCOR distributes aid to oil spill victims in Oriental Mindoro

The Philippine gaming regulator gave out 6,000 food and non-food packs to affected families in Pola town.

The Philippines.- The Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) has joined the relief mission to assist people affected by the massive oil spill in the waters of Oriental Mindoro. The regulator and operator distributed 6,000 food and non-food packs to 3,000 recipients in the town of Pola, the most affected of the province’s 14 municipalities, where most people rely on fishing for their livelihood.

Pola Municipal mayor Jennifer Cruz led the distribution of relief items at the town’s public market. She was joined by PAGCOR VP for corporate social responsibility Ramon Stephen Villaflor and assistant VP for community relations and services Eric Balcos along with representatives from NextGen and Oceanus Conservation.

Cruz said: “We really needed all the help we can get to provide relief to those who were affected by this unfortunate incident. Thankfully, PAGCOR agreed to partner with us to make this humanitarian event happen.”

The remote village, which can only be accessed through a 40-minute boat ride, has a population of over 1,000. Residents have been relying on aid from the local government and various organisations for more than three weeks.

PAGCOR’s participation in the relief mission is part of its commitment to supporting communities in need. The state agency has been involved in various charitable initiatives, including relief operations for typhoon and earthquake victims.