PAGCOR Alternative Dispute Resolution Program receives DOJ recognition

The programme has been recognised for its high mediation success rate.

The Philippines.- PAGCOR’s Alternative Dispute Resolution Program has been praised by the Department of Justice (DOJ) for its mediation success. PAGCOR and the Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines are the only government-owned and controlled corporations (GOCCs) to receive a DOJ Certificate of Recognition recognition.

The DOJ highlighted PAGCOR’s compliance with the OADR Accreditation Guidelines for Alternative Dispute Resolution Organizations.

At a ceremony held on November 22 at the PAGCOR Executive Office in New Coast Manila, DOJ undersecretary Atty. Irene de Torres-Alogoc said: “We were surprised by PAGCOR’s high success rate. We hope to have more (success) because when there are disputes in an agency, it is hard to work. It affects the productivity of the office itself,” she said.

