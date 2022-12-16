Only 11 satellite casinos will remain in Macau from January 1

André Cheong Weng Chon, secretary for administration and justice, has confirmed the reduction in satellite casinos.

Macau.- André Cheong Weng Chon, secretary for administration and justice has confirmed that the number of satellite casinos in Macau will decrease from 16 to 11 from January 1. Speaking at a press conference today (Friday), he said nine of the satellite casinos will be managed by SJM Holdings, one by Galaxy Entertainment Group and one by Melco Resorts and Entertainment.

There are currently 16 satellite casinos each operating under licence from one of Macau’s six casino concessionaires but run by third parties on individually owned premises. Two venues closed this year: Rio Casino and President Casino, which were run by Galaxy Entertainment Group.

According to Macau’s revised gaming law, satellite venues have three years to transition to a management company arrangement, under which the entity won’t share gaming revenue, but will only receive a management fee from the concessionaire.

According to Cheong, how many satellites choose to transition into management companies will be a commercial decision, depending on market conditions. He spoke after the signing of Macau’s new concession contracts today. The new casino licensees remain the same as at present: MGM China Holdings Ltd, Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd, Sands China Ltd, Melco Resorts and Entertainment Ltd, Wynn Macau Ltd and SJM Holdings Ltd.