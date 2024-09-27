Online slot games lead betting trends among Thai gamblers

A report conducted by TGM Research has pointed to a shift in consumer behavior.

Thailand.- Online slot games have emerged as the most popular form of betting for Thai gamblers, followed by online sports betting. That’s according to a report by TGM Research.

Conducted between June 1 and July 31, 2024, the survey gathered insights from 142 individuals aged 18 to 54. Online slot games were found to be the most popular form of betting in Thailand, with 44 per cent of respondents participating.

Sports betting apps followed closely, with 40 per cent placing bets on events like football and horse racing. The report also found that online and mobile platforms have transformed how Thais engage in sports betting, with a notable shift from traditional formats. Lottery games, such as Powerball and bingo, attracted 33 per cent of gamblers, while another 33 per cent engaged in online card games. Only 7 per cent of respondents reported no gambling activities.

Some 34 per cent of casino gamblers and 28 per cent of sports bettors placed wagers several times a week. However, only 10 per cent and 9 per cent of gamblers bet on casino games and sports daily.