Thai coalition party proposes state-run casinos

A member of the Bhumjaithai coalition has expressed concerns about the bill to legalise casinos.

Thailand.- Korrawee Prissananantakul, a Bhumjaithai MP for Ang Thong, has said that the coalition party is in favour of the bill to legalise entertainment complexes with casinos but concerned that a few companies may come to dominate the industry. He proposed that the government could explore the option of managing and running the casinos itself, suggesting this would generate income for Thais rather than a select group of investors.

Bhumjaithai has always supported Pheu Thai’s concept of an entertainment complex, but Prissananantakul said the party is opposed to the construction of integrated resorts (IR) in small cities as it may lead to unfair income distribution.

Earlier this month, deputy finance minister Julapun Amornvivat announced that the government was going to move forward with the bill to legalise entertainment complexes with casinos after 80 per cent of attendees at a public hearing supported the project.

The proposed legislation includes 30-year casino licences, with the option for a 10-year renewal. Casinos would be part of large entertainment complexes with hotels, convention centres, and amusement parks. In May, Julapun Amornvivat suggested that the casino component would be no more than around 5 per cent of the project’s total area.

The draft bill stipulates that complexes should be located in designated areas and operated by companies registered in Thailand with a minimum paid-up capital of THB10bn (US$283m). A policy panel led by the prime minister and a regulatory agency would oversee the industry.

Five locations are considered potential hosts: two in Bangkok, and one each in the Eastern Economic Corridor, Chiang Mai, and Phuket. Authorities hope IRs could increase tourism revenue by US$12bn.