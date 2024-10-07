Online gambling regulation in Australia: customer identification procedures tightened

All online gambling service providers are now required to complete applicable customer identification procedures (ACIP).

Australia.- The Australian Transaction Reports and Analysis Centre (AUSTRAC) has announced that all online gambling service providers must complete the customer identification procedures (ACIP) before establishing an online gambling account or offering any designated service. The measure came into force on September 29.

Companies are required to verify the identity of the customer before providing any services and must conduct thorough checks on a customer as part of ACIP before offering these services. The changes were initially introduced in September 2023 but providers were given a year to adjust their systems.

In unrelated news, the government of prime minister Anthony Albanese is reportedly planning to implement a total ban on digital gambling ads and a prohibition on TV ads for one hour before and after sports broadcasts. The government has yet to make any official announcement of the measures.