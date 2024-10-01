Gambling in Australia: politicians accused of receiving gifts from the industry

At least 32 parliamentarians have reportedly received gifts from gambling companies.

Australia.- The Alliance of Gambling Reform (AGR) has reported that at least 32 parliamentarians received a total of 60 gifts, such as tickets to shows, races, dinners, and sporting events, from gambling companies. The report comes as the government continues to debate whether or not to implement a ban on gambling ads.

Of the 60 gifts, cabinet ministers and shadow spokespeople may have received 25. That includes communications minister Michelle Rowland. The AGR said the information was uncovered using a new tool called the Influence Engine, which allows the public to more easily explore the Register of Interests for Federal parliamentarians.

Reverend Tim Costello, chief advocate of the AGR stated: “The gifting of tickets, hospitality and other benefits often leads to increased access for lobbyists and industry representatives to politicians. This results in legislative priorities being pushed forward or diluted. Politicians may be less inclined to introduce or support stringent regulations on gambling if they have received benefits from industries such as big gambling.”

The report further revealed minister Rowland received five tickets from Tabcorp to a rugby match and a Melbourne Cup event while cabinet minister Bill shorten received hospitality to the Melbourne Cup and The Australian Open by Tabcorp and Sportsbet, respectively. According to The Guardian, Rowland’s spokesperson, however, stressed the minister complied with all relevant guidelines for financial disclosures and followed rules set by the Australian Electoral Commission.

Tabcorp was the most frequently listed gambling company on the register, having provided 19 gifts. Additionally, the searches found that four politicians have invested in major gambling companies, while the spouses of two other politicians also hold shares. Furthermore, eight politicians are patrons, officeholders, or financial contributors to individual RSLs.

Gambling ads in Australia: reports suggest partial ban on the way

The government of prime minister Anthony Albanese is reportedly planning to implement a total ban on digital gambling ads and a prohibition on TV ads for one hour before and after sports broadcasts. According to Sky News political editor Andrew Clennell, the measures would be introduced next year.

Other measures would see sports pundits prohibited from discussing betting odds during sports broadcasts, a maximum of two gambling ads per hour and a blackout during children’s programming.

The government has yet to make any official announcement of the measures.

In a recent interview with ABC Radio, Albanese said a total ban would not be the “bold” move some claim. He said: “The problem isn’t advertising, the problem is gambling. “The easy option is just to (ban ads) and not worry about the consequences for sporting codes, junior sport, the media,” he added.