Number of Macau gaming workers down 4.9% in Q4

In the last quarter of 2022, 52,174 people were working in Macau’s gaming industry.

Macau.- According to the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC), the number of full-time employees in Macau’s gaming sector decreased by 4.9 per cent year-on-year in Q4, falling to 52,174. That was down from 66,400 in the third quarter.

At the end of December, there were 23,721 dealers, 685 less than in the previous year. The number of workers in hospitality and sales services decreased by 932 to 3,967.

At the end of the fourth quarter of 2022, the average monthly salary for a gaming worker in Macau was MOP23,680 (US$2,936), an increase of 1.8 per cent from June last year but a slight decrease of 0.1 per cent year-on-year. However, the average income for dealers dropped by 1.1 per cent to MOP19,800.

The number of vacancies in the gaming industry decreased to only 13, a decrease of 45 on year-on-year terms. Some 92.3 per cent of vacancies required work experience and 30.8 per cent required tertiary education. Meanwhile, 76.9 per cent of job openings required bilingual proficiency in Chinese and English.

The DSEC reported that in the three months leading up to December, 99 recruits were hired, while 803 employees left their jobs. This resulted in a turnover rate of 1.5 per cent, which was an increase of 0.6 percentage points compared to the previous year.