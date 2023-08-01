NSW venues comply with gambling signage ban

Venues that fail to comply could face fines of up to AU$11,000.

All external signs related to gambling must be removed or modified before September 1.

Australia.- The Liquor & Gaming New South Wales (L&GNSW) has reported venues across the state are responding to the government’s ban on external gambling signage. The ban was announced in May as part of the government’s gaming reforms following an election commitment.

Liquor & Gaming NSW says inspectors have been engaging with venues to ensure compliance. So far, 530 venues across 20 metropolitan and 12 regional Local Government Areas (LGAs) have been contacted, receiving education and support to meet the new obligations by the deadline of September 1.

The L&GNSW reported that 215 of the venues visited were already adhering to the new requirement, with the highest levels of early compliance observed in the Bayside, Canterbury-Bankstown, and Fairfield LGAs.

Minister for Gaming & Racing, David Harris, lauded the proactive efforts: “It’s great to see industry and government working together to prevent and reduce gambling harm in the community.

“We announced these changes back in May as a staged approach to ensure pubs and clubs were given the appropriate amount of time to conceal, remove and switch off any gambling-promoting signage. While venues have until 1 September to comply, our expectation is that they remove signs as quickly as possible and not leave it until the last minute.

“Removing this signage is just one important part of our commitment to gambling reform to reduce harm and tackle money laundering head-on in NSW, and we are delivering.”

The ban mandates the removal, alteration or concealment of all external gambling-related signs, including fixed unilluminated awning signs and digital video displays. Proscribed content includes designations such as VIP Room/VIP Lounge, Golden Room/Lounge, and Players’ Room/Lounge, as well as images of dragons, coins or lightning motifs.

After the deadline, there will be a maximum fine of AU$11,000 for each breach of the rule. The government’s broader gaming reform agenda encompasses various measures aimed at reducing harm, including reducing the cash input limit for new electronic gaming machines, capping the number of gaming machine entitlements, and banning political donations from gaming-involved clubs.

Other measures include the establishment of Responsible Gaming Officers at venues with a significant number of machines, the expansion of a state-wide third-party exclusion register and the formation of an independent panel of expert stakeholders to oversee cashless gaming trials.