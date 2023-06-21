NSW gambling venues warned to remove credit card withdrawal functions

Liquor & Gaming NSW has issued a warning note following a complaint from a customer.

Australia.- Liquor & Gaming NSW has issued a reminder to all venues across New South Wales to adhere to gaming harm-minimisation regulations and stop credit card withdrawal options at on-site ATMS. It found credit card withdrawal capabilities at two Sydney venues.

According to the Gaming Machines Act 2001, hotels and clubs with gaming machines are prohibited from having ATMs that offer credit access anywhere within the premises. Following a customer complaint regarding the withdrawal of approximately AU$2,000 (US$1,354.40) for gambling purposes, the Wentworth Hotel in Homebush, owned by Iris Capital Group, has received a directive to remove the credit card withdrawal feature from its on-site ATM.

The Earlwood Hotel, owned by the Orion Hotel Group, was told the same and to remove any promotional material related to gambling facilities. The regulator’s inspectors withdrew money from credit accounts on four separate occasions at each venue.

Jane Lin, the executive director of Regulatory Operations & Enforcement at Liquor & Gaming NSW, said: “These requirements are about limiting the harm that can be associated with gambling. Credit card restrictions are a fundamental measure that exists to stop people from getting in over their heads.

“We have escalated our enforcement approach to these requirements, including by prosecuting offences and issuing statutory directions or using other administrative remedies to address instances of non-compliance to keep our community safe. Inspectors are out and actively testing credit withdrawal functions at licensed premises.”

In May, the regulator ordered the Gaslight Inn and The Colombian Hotel, both owned by Iris Capital Group, to move or screen gaming machines from interconnected rooms. By operating their gaming rooms as one expanded space, these venues violated gaming harm-minimisation regulations.

Liquor & Gaming NSW maintains a zero-tolerance stance towards non-compliance with gaming harm-minimisation requirements and warns that venues breaching these laws or attempting to circumvent their obligations will face legal consequences. Failure to comply with directives from L&GNSW carries a maximum penalty of AU$5,500 (US$3,722.02)