New South Wales premier rejects proposal to ban gaming machines on Anzac Day

Chris Minns said gambling on Anzac Day has a long tradition.

Australia.- The New South Wales premier Chris Minns has rejected a proposal to ban gaming machines in the state on Anzac Day, Independent MP Alex Greenwich‘s proposal to shut pokie rooms in casinos, pubs, and clubs on April 25 had the support of anti-gambling advocates and other crossbench MPs. However, the Labor government and the Coalition voted against it.

Minns said gambling on Anzac Day was a tradition and that it should be up to individuals to make their own decisions.

Shadow gaming minister MP Kevin Anderson also rejected the proposal arguing that it was “a political stunt.” He said: “There is no evidence to suggest switching off poker machines for one afternoon would have any positive impact in addressing problem gambling.”

Anderson said reforms such as cashless gaming offer better solutions to gambling addiction. The government is scheduled to release a report on the trial of cashless gaming in November. The initiative is under the oversight of the Independent Panel on Gaming Reform established last July.