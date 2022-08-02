New South Wales introduces new fines for casinos that breach rules

Authorities have also announced that casinos could be fined AU$100m and that executives will be held accountable in cases of “serious wrongdoing”.

Australia.- According to media reports, New South Wales’s new gaming watchdog could levy fines of up to AU$100m on NSW casinos that are found guilty of “serious wrongdoing”. Executives will also be held to account.

Other new measures include regular reviews of casino licences and a phasing out of cash transactions over $1,000 per day – players will need to use cards. The new measures come after separate inquiries blasted the facilitation of money laundering by gambling junkets linked to overseas criminal gangs through Crown and the Star.

Kevin Anderson, minister for hospitality and racing, told Australian Associated Press: “The new regulator will be truly independent, and will be directly funded by the Casino Supervisory Levy paid by both casinos, with independent decision-making on licensing and disciplinary matters.

“The commission will have scope to deal appropriately with serious misconduct of the type uncovered by various recent inquiries.”

NSW to trial cashless gaming machines

The government of New South Wales has announced a plan to introduce cashless gaming machines. Wests Group’s Newcastle club will be the first venue to test the new cashless technology for three months. The trial will begin with 38 slot machines from Aristocrat Leisure.

One of the main objectives of the government is to reduce problem gambling and limit the opportunities for criminals to launder funds.

The cashless technology will be linked to the player’s identity and bank account. It also involves a Bluetooth connection between the player’s phone and the machine, allowing funds to be transferred directly from the phone to the machine.