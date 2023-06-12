New Clark Security Advisory Council aims to tackle human trafficking concerns

The new body aims to strengthen coordination among law enforcement agencies.

Law enforcement agencies and PAGCOR met with the Clark Development Corporation in response to concerns about human trafficking and other issues.

The Philippines.- Clark Development Corporation (CDC) held the first Clark Security Advisory Council Meeting on June 9 to discuss concerns about human trafficking and other issues. The new body aims to strengthen coordination among law enforcement agencies and the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR). The first meeting aimed to address crucial issues raised during a public hearing regarding the future of POGO operations.

Agnes VST Devanadera, the president and CEO of CDC, expressed gratitude to partner agencies for their collaboration and emphasised the importance of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s directive to work together as one cohesive unit.

Following the Council meeting, Devanadera highlighted the agencies’ increased understanding of their respective mandates and the identification of areas for coordination and process streamlining to enhance efficiency.

She also emphasised the necessity of robust coordination to effectively address security concerns. The meeting resulted in the review and recommendation of parameters for visa issuance, simplifying processes and tightening measures to prevent abuses.

To formalise collaboration and ensure a unified approach, CDC will develop a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) among the participating agencies, enhancing the effectiveness of the Clark Security Advisory Council.

Devanadera expressed pride in the agencies’ dedication and ongoing efforts to combat human trafficking and address violations related to the Sun Valley Clark Hub Corporation. The CDC management recommended suspending the acceptance and processing of offshore gaming company applications until effective monitoring can be ensured.

During the meeting, Jessa Fernandez, the assistant vice president for the Offshore Gaming and Licensing Department at PAGCOR, also revealed the regulator is currently undergoing a “major business restructuring,” which involves a review of the policies governing POGO operations.

PAGCOR failed to protect POGO workers, senators say

Senators have renewed a call for stricter regulations or a potential ban on offshore gambling operations. During a Senate hearing on the rescue of more than 1,000 foreign workers from a complex northwest of Manila, senator Sherwin Gatchalian said POGOs were being used as a “legal cover” by criminal syndicates to promote fake cryptocurrency investments and run illicit operations.

He accused PAGCOR of corruption and failure to effectively monitor the entities and called again for a complete ban on the sector, which he believes has brought “international shame” to the Philippines.

Gatchalian highlighted the prevalence of scams and human trafficking activities associated with POGOs, citing approximately 113 reported crimes linked to the operations between November 2019 and March 2023, including cases of kidnapping and trafficking.