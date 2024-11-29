NCPG survey shows decrease in gambling participation rate in Singapore

The National Council on Problem Gambling’s latest survey has found gambling participation rate dropped to 40 per cent in 2023.

Singapore.- A survey conducted by the National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG) has found that 40 per cent of respondents participated in at least one gambling activity in 2023. That compares to 52 per cent in 2017 and 44 per cent in 2020. The probable pathological and problem gambling (PPG) rate continued to remain low at 1.1 per cent. That compares to 1.2 per cent in 2020 and 0.9 per cent in 2017.

Popular gambling activities included 4D and TOTO, with participation rates of 30 per cent and 29 per cent, respectively. Ilegal online gambling participation was 1 per cent, up from 0.3 per cent in the 2020 survey. The NCPG said this aligned with rising global trends.

Some 69 per cent of gamblers placed bets less than once a week while 38 per cent did so less than once a month and 31 per cent less than once a week. The survey found that 92 per cent of gamblers bet via Singapore Pools.

Sim Gim Guan, chairman of the NCPG, said: “The NCPG has been working closely with the government and partner agencies to prevent and tackle problem gambling, as well as supporting individuals with problem gambling issues. It is heartening that our efforts have contributed towards maintaining Singapore’s low problem gambling rate. We will need to continue to work together, as the harms of problem gambling can be serious and it affects not just the problem gambler, but also the people around the individual.”

Masagos Zulkifli, minister for Social and Family Development, said: “The decrease in the overall gambling participation rate of Singapore residents, coupled with the low problem gambling rate, indicates that our social safeguards continue to be effective. MSF will continue to work closely with NCPG and other agencies to review our social safeguards and rehabilitation services, ensuring they remain relevant and effective. The community also plays a crucial role by encouraging those affected by problem gambling to seek help and supporting them throughout their recovery journey.”

NCPG’s partners that run programmes for problem gamblers added: “We are glad that the government remains committed to investing resources in preventive education on the dangers of problem gambling, reviewing social safeguards, and enhancing rehabilitation services. Even as the overall situation remains under control, we are seeing more young people stepping forward to seek help. This is a good sign. We are committed to continuing our collaboration with the NCPG and the government to support problem gamblers and their families through counselling and recovery support services.”