NagaWorld to launch 20-table gaming area aimed at premium players

The new gaming area will be launched in the second half of 2022.

The new area will focus on premium mass-market players, not the junket segment.

Cambodia.- NagaCorp Ltd has revealed that its NagaWorld casino resort in Cambodia will launch a new 20-table gaming area aimed at premium players from the mass market. The company told GGRAsia it expects to launch the premium mass gaming area in the late third quarter or early fourth quarter.

The casino operator said the new premium gaming facility involves reallocating gaming spaces to the mass market and converting some dining spaces into gaming spaces. It will focus on premium players in the mass market; not the junkets segment.

Table minimums will start at US$200 with maximums up to US$35,000. The company said the new area will help segment players in NagaWorld and provide opportunities for better customer interactions with service and host staff.

During the first three months of the year, the company posted gross gaming revenue of US$109.9m, a decline of 13.7 per cent when compared to Q1 in 2021. However new gaming revenue was up at US$1.08m.

Premium mass-market daily net gaming revenue was US$212,000, up 16.5 per cent, while the VIP average daily net gaming revenue was US$13,000, up 62.5 per cent quarter-on-quarter.

As previously reported by Focus Gaming News, NagaCorp has changed its senior-level management by adding three CEOs: founder Chen Lip Keong’s sons. Lip Keong is now the senior chief executive of the company.

Chen Yiy Fon has been appointed as CEO of operations; Chen Cherchi as CEO of finance and treasury and Chen Yiy Hwuan as CEO of hotels. The company said the move aimed to inject new vitality into management.