Nagasaki considers filing appeal over IR rejection

Nagasaki Prefecture is still seeking details on why its IR proposal was rejected.

Japan.- Nagasaki Prefecture is contemplating the possibility of an appeal against the rejection of its plan to develop an integrated resort (IR) in Sasebo city by Japan’s national authorities. According to GGRAsia, deputy governor Yuko Baba noted the possibility during a meeting of the prefectural assembly’s general affairs committee on February 2.

Under Japan’s Administrative Appeal Act, Nagasaki Prefecture has three months from the national authorities’ announcement on December 27 to submit an administrative appeal. Baba mentioned that the prefecture is evaluating whether to proceed with IR plans.

Last month, the prefecture sought clarification from the Japan Tourism Agency regarding the decision to reject its plan but no response has been received. It had submitted its IR District Development Plan alongside Osaka in 2022, aiming to partner with Casinos Austria International Japan and to open its IR by 2027. The expected total cost for the development was to be JPY438.3bn (US$3.8bn).