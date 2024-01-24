Nagasaki asks for explanation of IR rejection

Nagasaki Prefecture seeks further information from the Japan Tourism Agency.

Japan.- Nagasaki Prefecture has requested clarification from the Japan Tourism Agency after its integrated resort proposal was rejected on December 27. It has asked for information about why the IR District Development Plan was not approved.

At an assembly meeting, seven members questioned Governor Kengo Oisihi about the rejection, with four pushing for the prefecture to continue with its IR policy in any future opportunity. The prefecture says it will decide how to proceed once it receives feedback on how the plan was evaluated.

In a press conference in December, the Japan Tourism Agency said the prefecture would be able to submit a fresh plan in the next application window if it wished. However, there is not yet any timing a new application window.

Nagasaki submitted an IR District Development Plan alongside Osaka in 2022, aiming to partner with Casinos Austria International Japan and to open its IR by 2027. The expected total cost for the development was JPY438.3bn (US$3.8bn).