ASEAN Gaming Summit 2025 unveils power-packed agenda featuring industry leaders

The ASEAN Gaming Summit 2025 will take place at the Shangri-La The Fort, Manila BGC, from March 18 to 19.

Press release.- The highly anticipated ASEAN Gaming Summit 2025 is back, bringing together top industry experts, thought leaders, and key stakeholders for an extensive exploration of the latest trends, challenges, and innovations in the gaming sector.

The summit takes place at the Shangri-La The Fort, Manila BGC, from March 18 to 19. Pre-event activities are being held today (March 17), featuring two insightful workshops followed by a welcome reception in the afternoon.

Known for its high-calibre networking opportunities, the summit will provide a vital platform for knowledge-sharing and strategic discussions across the industry.

Kicking off the summit on March 18 at 9:00am, PAGCOR chairman Alejandro H. Tengco will deliver the much-awaited “State of the Industry Address,” offering valuable insights into the evolving gaming landscape in the Philippines.

Diverse topics drive discussion

The summit’s agenda will delve into key issues such as the evolving online gambling licensing landscape, strategies for overcoming KYC challenges in the Philippines, and insights into new market opportunities in regions such as Thailand, the UAE, and Japan.

Other sessions will examine the convergence of land-based and online gaming, the use of smart and intelligent gaming systems, and the role of non-gaming attractions in boosting revenue within Integrated Resorts. A special panel will also highlight the changing demographics in Asia and how operators are adapting to attract a younger audience.

Asia Gaming Awards celebrates industry excellence

The first day of the summit will conclude with the prestigious Asia Gaming Awards on the evening of March 18th, celebrating industry achievements and recognising outstanding contributions across various gaming sectors.

The organisers invite those interested in learning more about the ASEAN Gaming Summit 2025 and registering for the event to visit https://aseangaming.com/.