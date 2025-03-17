Altenar integrates Optimove’s Opti-X platform to deliver enhanced personalised content

The sportsbook technology provider adds dynamic layouts, real-time messaging and flexible experimentation tools.

Press release.- Altenar has integrated Optimove’s Digital Experience Platform (DXP), Opti-X, to help operators boost engagement, personalisation, and lifetime value from a player’s first visit.

Optimove’s DXP offers a Real-Time Messaging feature which allows operators to automatically trigger personalised messages across all marketing channels at the most opportune moments, ensuring timely and relevant communication that keeps players engaged.

Opti-X includes a Smart Search Engine powered by AI, which delivers lightning-fast, personalised search results. The engine tailors results based on a player’s past search history, platform behaviours, and betting preferences.

Altenar can now also offer more advanced end-to-end personalisation across all channels and platforms. Opti-X’s behavioural, historical, and predictive modelling equip operators to create detailed micro-segments, which promise more personalised interactions, fostering loyalty and increasing player value over time.

According to the company, this strategic integration underscores Altenar’s commitment to continuously improving its offering and delivering innovative, player-centric solutions that have a significant impact for sports betting operators.