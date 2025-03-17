Mongolia passes draft law to legalise sports betting

The bill bans all other types of gambling.

Mongolia.- The Mongolian government has passed a law that allows licensed sports betting while banning all other types of gambling. Authorities said the measure was taken to protect people from fraud and crime and to prevent money from leaving the country.

The government has also proposed new penalties for illegal gambling. People found breaching the law could face fines of up to MNT1,000 (US$28.83). Changes to existing laws would penalise those who allow illegal gambling via personal accounts, payment platforms, money exchange services or telecom networks.

Chief cabinet secretary Uchral Nyam-Osor said: “According to a survey conducted by the National Statistics Committee, 200 economic crimes were registered in 2023, amounting to a loss of MNT417.2bn (US$144m) as of 2024. Mainly young people aged 18-39 were involved in these crimes. Financial investigation data shows that MNT1.7tn (US$541.8m) have been transferred from Mongolia to foreign countries.

“Although the Communications Regulatory Commission has restricted access to 6,000 domain addresses that conduct online gambling, these sites have changed their links and are still operating. Moreover, the Antimonopoly Agency has imposed fines on law-breaking enterprises, but according to the laws in force, the penalty amounted to just MNT13m. Therefore, we are going to amend the relevant laws to ban such activities.”