Ed Domingo named CEO of Crown Melbourne

Mike Volkert has stepped down as CEO of Crown Melbourne after two and a half years.

Australia.- Crown Resorts has announced the appointment of Ed Domingo as the new CEO of Crown Melbourne with effect from the end of April, subject to regulatory approval. Domingo will succeed Mike Volkert, who has stepped down after two and a half years to pursue an opportunity outside of Crown.

Domingo has over 20 years of experience in the hospitality and casino industry. Most recently, he served as the president & COO of Empire City Casino in New York with MGM Resorts International, where he oversaw all day-to-day operations. Before that, Domingo was the senior vice president & CFO of MGM Resorts’ Bellagio Resort and Casino in Las Vegas. He has also held roles with Caesars Entertainment and Rush Street Gaming.

Crown Resorts CEO, David Tsai, said: “Ed has a proven track record in leading integrated resorts, and we are thrilled to welcome him to Crown Melbourne. With his extensive industry experience across various gaming jurisdictions, Ed is well-positioned to lead Crown Melbourne’s next phase of growth and success. I would also like to extend my gratitude to Mike for his invaluable contribution over the past two and a half years, including his leadership in our transformation journey.”

Domingo said: “I am incredibly excited to join Crown Melbourne, which has held an iconic role in Melbourne’s entertainment and tourism landscape for 30 years. I look forward to joining the thousands of amazing team members there and leading Crown Melbourne’s next phase of transformation and growth, bringing innovative venues to life and creating dynamic experiences for our guests, all while operating at industry-leading standards.”

Crown Melbourne chairman, Ian Silk said: “I would like to thank Mike for his leadership and dedication to Crown Melbourne over the last two and a half years. Ed is a highly accomplished and experienced executive with proven success at similar organisations, and I look forward to seeing the positive impact of his leadership.”