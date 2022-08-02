Nagasaki committee dismisses complaint against IR consultancy payments

It’s determined that the payment of consultants’ fees to support the local government’s pursuit of an integrated resort was not irregular.

Japan.- A prefectural audit committee has dismissed a request for an audit into consultancy payments to support Nagasaki’s IR plans. The call was made by the “Stop the Casino Nagasaki Prefecture Network”, which claimed authorities paid JPY110m (US$830,712) to consultants.

According to GGRAsia, the audit committee has concluded that there was nothing irregular about the payments. The four-person audit committee was elected by the governor, who supported the IR proposal.

Nagasaki is one of the two cities that have submitted bids to develop IRs in Japan. Authorities chose Casinos Austria International Japan Inc as partner for their bid. The planned cost for the development of the IR is JPY438.3bn (US$3.8bn), including JPY175.3bn in equity costs.

A week ago, it was reported that the developer of the Huis Ten Bosch theme park, where the Nagasaki government plans to develop an integrated resort in Sasebo, is considering selling the complex to a Hong Kong investment fund. Norio Tomonaga, mayor of Sasebo City said the potential sale should not affect the IR plan. The Nagasaki Prefectural Government expects the IR to open in 2027.