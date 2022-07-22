Huis Ten Bosch sale won’t affect IR plans

Nagasaki hopes to develop an integrated resort at the Huis Ten Bosch theme park in Sasebo.

Developers say the sale of the Netherlands-themed park in Sasebo shouldn’t affect Nagasaki’s IR plans.

Japan.- The developers of the Huis Ten Bosch theme park in Sasebo, where the Nagasaki government hopes to develop an integrated resort, are considering selling the complex to a Hong Kong investment fund.

According to Nikkei Asia, the company is considering the option but no decision has been made. However, Norio Tomonaga, mayor of Sasebo City has said that a possible sale should not affect the IR plans.

The theme park saw a loss of Y218m in the last fiscal year due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, which led to a 23.3 per cent fall in visitor numbers year-on-year to 799,000. There were no overseas visitors during the fiscal year.

Nagasaki is one of the two cities that have submitted bids to develop IRs in Japan. Authorities chose Casinos Austria International Japan Inc as its partner for its IR bid and the planned cost for the development of the IR is JPY438.3bn (US$3.8bn), including JPY175.3bn in equity costs.