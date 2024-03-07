Mohegan Inspire Entertainment Resort holds opening event

Around 500 domestic and international figures attended the opening celebration.

South Korea.- The Mohegan INSPIRE Entertainment Resort held its opening event on Tuesday March 5 with 500 attendees. The resort had a soft opening last November and launched its gaming facility on February 3. It was the first time in almost two decades that a new foreigner-only casino opened in South Korea.

The casino has over 150 table games, 390 slot machines, and 160 electronic table games (ETG). It has a floor for VIP guests featuring a Guandong-style fine dining restaurant.

The chairman of the Mohegan Tribal Council, James Gessner Jr.; members of the Mohegan Council of Elders; Mohegan chief Lynn Malerba; and Mohegan President and CEO, Ray Pineault, along with other senior executives, attended the opening.

Key South Korean and local government officials, including Culture, Sports and Tourism minister Yu In-chon, Incheon mayor Yoo Jeong-bok, US ambassador Philip Goldberg, Incheon International Airport Corporation president Lee Hak-jae, INSPIRE partner companies and local and international press also attended.

Gessner said: “The grand opening of INSPIRE is a momentous occasion for Mohegan, making both a historic partnership for our tribe and elevating our global network of resorts to unprecedented heights.

“I would like to extend my deepest appreciation to the South Korean government for the opportunity to bring our vision to life in such a vibrant country and for the unyielding support of the Mohegan Tribe, as well as to the many individuals who have worked tirelessly behind the scenes.”

Pineault said: “Our journey here has been guided by the Spirit of Aquai, Mohegan’s guiding principle that emphasizes hospitality, mutual respect, collaboration and relationship building.

“This ethos is woven into the fabric of INSPIRE, reflecting our commitment to sustainability, community engagement and creating a space that respects the environment and fosters connections between people from all walks of life. Mohegan INSPIRE is poised to become a landmark destination and a catalyst for tourism, economic growth, and cultural exchanges, enhancing the region’s allure to visitors from across the globe.”

Since its soft opening, INSPIRE has opened a 5-star hotel with a total of 1,275 rooms; INSPIRE Arena: a multi-purpose indoor venue with a capacity of up to 15,000 people; Aurora: a 150m-long digitally immersive street; INSPIRE signature restaurants, including Michael Jordan’s Steak House; a year-round indoor water dome, Splash Bay’s swimming pool and MICE facilities.